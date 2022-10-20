this week's featured drink is Maria's Mexican Restaurant's Drink of the Week: Maria's Mexican Restaurant's Naranjanda.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

We’re not all about alcoholic drinks in this weekly feature. Every now and then we’ll bounce non-alcoholic options for you to try around the lake. Case in point, this week’s feature. While I’m sure you can splash a little of what ever tickles your fancy into this drink, this week we’re keeping it straight.

The ingredients in this drink are simple. But, as I’ve said many times, simple done right is sometimes just as delicious as complicated. The main two ingredients are Topo-Chico mineral water and fresh-squeezed orange juice. The party topper comes in the form of a Chamoy-Pulparindo rim.

When this mug arrives at your table it feels like a ray of sunshine. I’m certain most everyone has tasted orange juice before, but there’s just something about fresh-squeezed that makes it taste so much better. Combined with the mineral water, the duo make for a very crisp and sparkling sip.

Moving to the Chamoy-Pulparindo rim – which I’m certain many of you are curious about – it adds a little bit of sweet, salt and spice to each drink. At its core, this is a soft tamarind candy, so if you see me chewing on the rim of the glass, no nothing is wrong with me, I’m just looking for more of this dynamic flavor.

You might akin this drink to a virgin mimosa, but with that rim, it definitely dials up the flavor a few notches. Try for yourself. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or give them a call at 530-600-2200.