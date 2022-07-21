EAT This Week: Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen’s Chicken Biryani

This week's featured EAT dish is Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen’s Chicken Biryani.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

You might not know it by the photo, but under the explosion of the basmati rice mountain, there are insanely flavorful chicken thighs just waiting to be devoured. This week’s dish not only arrives at your table looking as dapper as ever, but it tastes as creative as it looks.

Let’s start with the rice. Basmati rice has a pretty distinct look and flavor. If you’re not working with rice every day, you may not notice the huge difference, but here it gets a steam with spices, including the world’s most expensive spice (saffron), for a nutty and ever so slightly floral taste. It takes on a garnish of freshly chopped cilantro and crispy fried shallots.

The chicken gets a similar treatment, but sitting under the blanket of rice seems to lock in all of its moisture and flavor so when you’re ready to dive in, you have flavors bouncing around every corner of your mouth.

Textures and flavors are abundant in this dish, but if you’ve never eaten Indian food, they may be new to you — which are a great thing when it comes to food. Finding new flavors to expand your palette is one of the best things about eating.

At Shangrila you always get to dictate the spice of your dish so it stays within whatever lane you’re in at the time. If feeling frisky, go a little hotter than you’d typically go and ramp up that spice. It is served with a side of raita, which is essentially a yogurt sauce with veggies, so you can always cool it down with that should you need to. Don’t be scared — it’s just food.

Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen is located at 1142 Ski Run Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at shangrilahimalayan.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-3177.