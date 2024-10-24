EAT This Week: Wolf by Vanderpump’s Colossal Shrimp Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I realize it’s only been a few weeks since I last featured tacos in this column, but is there really such a thing as too many tacos? No. Never. Plus, there’s so many options when it comes to tacos that it’s almost my duty to bring you as many options as I can so you can make the choice that’s right for you – as in the case of this week’s feature.

Writing this early in the week and I’ve already had tacos the past two nights – and I may add even more by weeks end. Don’t judge. Needless to say, they are a favorite of mine. Each type of taco holds a little piece of my heart and when it comes to battered Argentinian prawns being the protein, it’s like the left ventricle part, or atrium, or just choose any part of the heart … let’s just say it’s important. They come wrapped in a flour tortilla and married up with cabbage and jicama slaw, sliced avocado, spicy harissa aioli, and finished off with fresh cilantro.

Wolf by Vanderpump’s Colossal Shrimp Tacos. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The sweetness from the prawns is a nice counterpart to the heat spiked up from the aioli. While you can feel the spiciness, it gets mellowed out quickly by the coolness from the slaw and the creaminess from the avocado.

And as you can imagine with something battered, this dish doesn’t lack for texture. The prawn exteriors are perfectly crispy while keeping every bit of juiciness inside, and the crunch from the cabbage and jicama dial up the freshness factor.

While I could talk about eating tacos until your ears start to bleed, let’s just say I could easily mow down an order or two of these in a single sitting and get a third order to heat up later while watching a scary movie. It is October, after all. Tacos and terror – that goes together like peanut butter and jelly in my book.

Wolf by Vanderpump is located inside Harveys Hotel & Casino located at 18 Hwy 50 in Stateline. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/restaurants/wolf-by-vanderpump .