Edgewood Companies appoints Winkel as board chairman

STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood Companies, one of Nevada’s oldest and diversified real estate companies which owns and operates Edgewood Tahoe, has appointed Robert Winkel, board member since 2008, as the new board chair.

Winkel succeeds Steve Johnson, who will continue to be director of Edgewood Companies and an active board member after serving as chairman for the past 14 years. The announcement comes as Edgewood Companies also debuts a new rebrand and website.

“I feel very privileged to take on this new role and build upon the incredible work that Steve has accomplished by liaising closely with our world-class management team and shareholder families to ensure the Company’s future success,” Winkel said in a news release. “The Park family has owned Edgewood Tahoe since 1872 and I feel a great responsibility and pride to preserve this as their family legacy and as a Lake Tahoe gem for the next generations to come.”

Winkel joined Edgewood Companies’ Board of Directors in July 2008, bringing an impressive resume of more than 35 years as a licensed attorney, public and private company business management experience, business and not-for-profit board experience, and real estate development experience. As Chairman of the Board, Winkel looks forward to being a key interface and support between the shareholders and management team to develop strategic initiatives and goals, including overseeing the next phase of Edgewood Tahoe – the Villa Suites, an array of luxurious lakefront villas ranging from two to six bedrooms debuting this fall. Born and raised in Reno, Winkel currently lives in Reno with his wife and has three adult children.

“After more than 14 years in the role, one of my top priorities has been to identify and prepare a new Chairman for the next chapter of Edgewood Companies’ growth and success and I am fully confident that Rob is the person,” said Johnson. “And with our Company having just navigated a challenging period of facing the pandemic, devastating forest fires, and smoke over the past few years and coming out stronger than when it began, this is the right time for me to take a step back and play a different role at Edgewood Companies.”

Johnson was appointed to Edgewood Companies board of directors in 2007 and elected Chairman of the Board in 2008. As Chairman of the Board, Johnson was instrumental in the development of Edgewood Tahoe’s talented management team as well as remained committed to providing continued leadership and participation in South Lake Tahoe / Stateline Communities as a whole. As director and board member, Johnson will remain fully active and engaged in Edgewood Companies’ key strategic decisions and priorities, advising both Winkel and the board on long-term strategy and critical priorities. Johnson was previously an accountant in the Reno office of Grant Thornton, a national accounting and auditing firm, where he was recognized for advancing the growth of the

firm in serving the gaming industry. Johnson currently serves as a trustee on the Renown Health Board of Trustees and has been married to his wife, Camie, for over 41 years in which they have two adult sons.

“While I am grateful to have been a part of so many of our Company’s incredible accomplishments over the past decade-plus years, I am most proud of the amazing team we have cultivated at every level at Edgewood Tahoe – who has been the primary driver of all the innovation, growth and success we have created together,” said Johnson. “I am proud of where Edgewood Company is today and passionate about supporting Rob and our board in continuing to preserve the Edgewood legacy.”