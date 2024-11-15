Election results: How did Basin counties vote in the Presidential election
Tahoe Basin voters were split on their votes in the Presidential race. Here’s how the totals look as of Tuesday, Nov. 12.
In Placer County, Donald Trump is leading Kamala Harris 52.7% (104,732) to 44.62% (88,678).
The tables are flipped in Nevada County with Harris leading 52.60% (17,881) to Trump’s 44.56% (15,150). Currently, just over half of votes have been counted in Nevada County due to a printing error causing delays.
In El Dorado County, Trump is leading Harris 54.1% (44,283) to 43.79% (35,900).
In Douglas County, Trump is leading 65.29% (22,916) to Harris’ 32.54% (11,423).
In Washoe County, Harris is leading 48.97% (122,949) to Trump’s 48.68% (122,218).
Editor’s note: The location of where the votes came from is not noted on county websites, so it’s unclear how Tahoe voters specifically cast their ballot.
