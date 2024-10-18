Fall vaccines: For you, for your family

Audrey DaSilva

Every fall, along with cooler weather, kids back in school, and seasonal gatherings, cases of flu, RSV, and COVID typically rise. Fortunately, immunizations, or vaccines, are available that can help protect against these respiratory diseases.

Vaccines can help people avoid getting sick and missing work or school and are the best protection for reducing the risk of serious illness or hospitalization. They work by sparking your immune response to invading pathogens (germs, viruses, etc.), helping your body fight off and remember the invader so it can attack it if it ever invades again. Which vaccines you and your family receive is unique to you and your health needs.

RSV

Babies under 8 months and older infants at risk of severe RSV should receive an RSV immunization.

Those who are pregnant may receive the vaccine at 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy to protect their infants during the first 6 months of life.

People over 60 may decide with their healthcare provider to get an RSV vaccine.

Flu

Everyone 6 months and older should receive a flu vaccine annually.

If you are over 65, certain types of flu vaccines could potentially be more effective; it’s fine to get any flu shot approved for your age, though.

COVID-19

Recommendations vary, depending if you have already received a COVID vaccination; confirm your specifics with your care team, but generally, people 65 and older, or those with preexisting health conditions, may benefit from additional COVID immunizations.

You should plan to get these vaccines in fall or early winter to give enough time to build immunity. If it makes sense for you, it is safe to get multiple vaccines at the same time.

While getting sick each winter may feel inevitable, vaccines are available to help prevent flu, COVID, and RSV — and the more defenses you have, the better your ability to stay healthy throughout this virus season.

Dr. Audrey DaSilva is a pediatrician with Barton Pediatrics. Work with your primary care team to understand which vaccines are right for you.