Fatal collision on Highway 50

One person was killed in a head-on collision near Glenbrook on Thursday morning that closed Highway 50 for more than three hours.

The collision occurred when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes just before 7 a.m. and collided with a westbound Subaru, Sgt. Chris Brown said.

Three other people were injured in the collision.

One person was helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center by Care Flight and another was transported to Renown via Tahoe Douglas ambulance.

Brown said the extent of the other injuries were not being released.

He said authorities also were not releasing which vehicle contained the deceased person pending notification of next of kin.

Motorists from Lake Tahoe to Carson City detoured through Minden to avoid the wreck.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol this is the ninth fatality in Western Nevada in 2025.

It’s the first fatal collision in Douglas County for the year.