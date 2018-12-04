FINAL ELECTION RESULTS: Measure T passes in South Lake Tahoe

A ballot measure largely banning vacation home rentals in South Lake Tahoe residential areas has passed, according to final election results released by the El Dorado County Elections Department.

The final tally, released earlier today, has Measure T passing by 58 votes — 3,517 in favor (50.42 percent) and 3,459 against (49.58 percent).

The public has five days to request a recount. That must be done in writing to the local election official.

Measure T made its way onto the ballot after a successful citizen-led petition effort. The question asked voters if they wanted to eliminate vacation home rentals outside the tourist core and commercial areas in three years.

Full-time residents would have the ability to rent out their home up to 30 days per year. Any future changes would need to be put to a vote of the people.

As previously reported, the measure generated a great deal of interest and was top of mind for some local voters on Election Day.

Leading up to Election Day, the effort to defeat Measure T garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars, much of which came from large groups and companies including the National Association of Realtors.