Forest Service to begin parking upgrades at Chimney Beach Trailhead
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The parking area at Chimney Beach Trailhead on Highway 28 will be closed for construction beginning August 14, 2023, and is expected to remain closed through the end of October. USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit contractors are scheduled to begin construction to increase the number of parking spots at the popular East Shore destination. Trails will remain open during construction.
The Chimney Beach Trailhead parking area currently has approximately 30 parking spaces and 130 new spaces will be added to improve recreation access in the area. Construction is expected to last through October with some construction activities to be completed early next summer.
Temporary erosion control measures will be used to protect the project area during construction and a permanent retention basin will be constructed to capture storm water and runoff to protect water quality. Some trees and vegetation may be removed.
This project is part of the SR-28 Shared Use Path, Parking, Safety, and Environmental Improvements Project that aims to improve highway safety, air and water quality, summer recreational access and the scenic quality between Spooner Junction and Sand Harbor. View the Decision Notice and environmental assessment news release.
For more information on this project, contact Paul Potts at paul.potts@usda.gov.
