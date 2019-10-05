Rising from the ashes: Fox & Hound reopens on Kingsbury after fire this summer

The inside got new floors and paint.

Provided/ Fox & Hound

STATELINE, Nev. — The Fox & Hound Smokehouse Grill and Bar has reopened after a fire this summer caused the restaurant to close.

On July 9, a generator on the back deck caused a fire. The two outer walls near the generator burned and the air vents sucked smoke into the building.

“The fire damage wasn’t so bad, it was the smoke and water that caused the most damage,” said Matt Grime, owner for Fox & Hound.

The staff at the bar and grill buckled down and did a complete renovation in 10 weeks.

The restaurant was completely repainted and had new floors installed. The kitchen got new refrigerators and new walls.

The bar, which is the only original part to stay, was refinished and new cabinets were put in.

“It was a big undertaking,” Grime said. “(The renovations) made it a little nicer.”

Fox & Hound has been a staple of the Kingsbury Grade community for over 27 years.

“A lot of people seemed to be missing us,” Grime said.

Grime also bragged that he was able to keep on the kitchen staff during the renovations.

“We tried to crank away to get it done so we didn’t have to lay people off,” Grime said.

The Fox & Hound is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.