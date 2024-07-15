Goose dog on patrol at American Century Championship
STATELINE, Nev. – As the American Century Championship was in full swing Sunday, a golf cart with a dog in the passenger seat was briskly scooting through the crowd to tend to an emergency.
The issue, geese were on Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
This nuisance is a job for Whiskey, Edgewood’s resident goose dog.
This is the 3 1/2-year-old Whiskey’s third season keeping Edgewood, a lakefront George Fazio course, goose free.
Edgewood goose wrangler Brian Chen shuttles Whiskey to her goose jobs.
“There’s not a goose to be seen in all of Edgewood because of Whiskey,” Chen said.
