Goose dog on patrol at American Century Championship

STATELINE, Nev. – As the American Century Championship was in full swing Sunday, a golf cart with a dog in the passenger seat was briskly scooting through the crowd to tend to an emergency.

The issue, geese were on Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

This nuisance is a job for Whiskey, Edgewood’s resident goose dog.

This is the 3 1/2-year-old Whiskey’s third season keeping Edgewood, a lakefront George Fazio course, goose free.

Edgewood goose wrangler Brian Chen shuttles Whiskey to her goose jobs.

“There’s not a goose to be seen in all of Edgewood because of Whiskey,” Chen said.

Whiskey, Edgewood’s goose dog, has many fans. Brenna O’Boyle/Tahoe Daily Tribune