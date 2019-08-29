Gordon Ramsay bringing Hell’s Kitchen restaurant to Lake Tahoe (video)

Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is opening a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Lake Tahoe.

Renowned chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay recently announced he is bringing his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant to Lake Tahoe.

The restaurant is slated to open later this year in the historic Sage Room at Harveys Lake Tahoe in Stateline, according to a news release.

This will be the third Hell’s Kitchen location in the world. Similar to the other locations, design and menu elements will be pulled directly from the hit reality show “Hell’s Kitchen.”

“It’s been a long dream of mine to bring Hell’s Kitchen to life and the response to my Hell’s Kitchen restaurants in Las Vegas and Dubai has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to bring the third to Lake Tahoe,” Ramsay said in the news release. “I absolutely fell in love with this area from the breathtaking views of the lake to the amazing skiing nearby, Lake Tahoe has it all. It’s a perfect location for a third Hell’s Kitchen restaurant.”

The Sage Room at Harveys, one of Tahoe’s first fine dining establishments, will continue its legacy in the current 19 Kitchen & Bar location on the 19th floor of the high-rise property.

Construction on Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will begin in the coming weeks with an expected opening date later this year, according to the news release.

The Tahoe location will differentiate itself with a nod to the past. The Sage Room’s iconic wooden beams, which were made from trees removed when the road to the property was initially built, will remain in place. The beams have been a prominent design piece since the original Harveys Wagon Wheel casino first opened in 1944, according to Harveys.

“Gordon Ramsay brings with him world-recognition, Michelin-star talent and an incomparable energy — all elements we are thrilled to bring to Lake Tahoe with the addition of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant,” Brad Belhouse, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, said in the release.

The first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant opened at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in January of 2018. The second location opened at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai this past spring.

Pictured is Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen signature beef wellington entrée.

The high-energy restaurant and bar will take its cue directly from the eponymous TV show, which is slated to premier seasons 19 and 20 in the near future, according to the release. The restaurant will highlight many of the show’s recipes and dishes, including Ramsay’s signature dishes like the pan seared scallops, lobster risotto, beef wellington, crispy skin salmon and sticky toffee pudding.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants operates a total of 35 restaurants globally and boasts a total of seven Michelin stars.

The relationship between Caesars and Ramsay began in 2012 with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. After more than eight years, the partnership has yielded five restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip, three on the East Coast and one in Dubai. Along with the Lake Tahoe Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars recently announced plans for N. Kansas City Gordon Ramsay Steak.

Reservations for Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe will be available in the near future, according to Harveys. Updates and more information will be posted at harveystahoe.com.