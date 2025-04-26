Helping a loved one with alcohol addiction

When a friend or loved one shows signs of alcohol addiction, it can be difficult to know how to help. Alcohol addiction, also known as alcohol use disorder (AUD), is a disease that affects the brain and behavior, making it hard for a person to control their drinking even when it causes harm. Understanding addiction and knowing how to approach a loved one struggling with alcohol use can make a difference in their recovery journey.

Understanding Alcohol Addiction

Alcohol addiction begins with excessive drinking that interferes with brain function. Over time, changes occur in the brain that lead to dependency. Addiction can be both physical and psychological:

· Physical addiction: The body becomes dependent on alcohol, requiring more to achieve the same effect (tolerance). When alcohol use stops, withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, nausea, and shaking may occur. In some cases, withdrawal can be dangerous and require medical supervision.

· Psychological addiction: The individual craves alcohol to cope with emotions, stress, or daily life. They may feel anxious or depressed when not drinking and may prioritize alcohol over responsibilities, relationships, and health.

Signs Your Loved One May Need Help

You may know intuitively if your friend or family member needs help. Certain signs may indicate intervention is necessary. These include drinking more than intended, continued use despite negative consequences, neglecting responsibilities, withdrawing from loved ones, experiencing mood swings or anxiety, engaging in risky behaviors like drunk driving, and showing withdrawal symptoms when not drinking.

How to Help Someone Struggling with Alcohol Addiction

If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, consider these steps to support them:

1. Choose the Right Moment – Avoid talking when they are intoxicated. Find a quiet and neutral space where they can listen without distractions.

2. Express Concern Without Judgment – Use “I” statements, such as “I’ve noticed you’ve been drinking more, and I’m worried about you.” Avoid blame or accusations.

3. Encourage Professional Help – Suggest seeking support from a healthcare provider, therapist, or support group such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).

4. Be Prepared for Different Reactions – They may respond with denial, anger, or sadness. Stay calm and supportive, express your concerns, and be patient.

5. Offer Support and Resources – Help them find treatment options, recovery groups, or local addiction services.

Supporting a friend or loved one through alcohol addiction can be challenging, but showing compassion, encouraging treatment, and offering resources can make a meaningful impact on their recovery journey. ____________________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Tracy Protell is a board-certified psychiatrist providing care through Barton Health. If you or a loved one need support, local resources are available. Ask your care provider for a referral to speak with a behavioral health specialist or find a list of area resources at BartonHealth.org.