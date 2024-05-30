Lake Tahoe Community College Topping Off Ceremony marks major milestone in student housing project 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College celebrated a significant milestone in its student housing project with the Topping Off ceremony held last week. The ceremony marked the placement of the final structural beam, symbolizing the midway point towards the completion of the affordable on-campus housing project.

In June 2022, LTCC was selected as one of only 12 California Community Colleges to receive funding to support the construction of affordable on-campus student housing. The construction commenced with site work in May 2023, and the Topping Off ceremony demonstrates the project’s rapid progress, positioning LTCC as the first community college in this funding cycle to reach this stage so quickly.

“This ceremony is a vibrant celebration of our dedication to providing affordable on-campus housing for our students,” said Jeff DeFranco, LTCC Superintendent/President. “We are immensely grateful for the steadfast support from our incredible partners, the California Legislature, and Governor Newsom, who have turned this vital, student-centered project into a reality!”

The new student housing facility is a vital addition to LTCC’s campus. The 100-bed project will provide safe, affordable, and convenient living options for students, reflecting LTCC’s dedication to removing barriers to higher education and supporting student success in the Tahoe Basin. The project is on track to welcome students to live on campus in Summer 2025.

The ceremony included a reception where the beam was available for signing by project partners, followed by a brief project update and comments. The visual highlight was the placement of the ceremonial beam, symbolizing a major step forward in the construction process.

To support LTCC’s student housing project or to get more information, visit ltcc.edu/housing .