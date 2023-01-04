Lake Tahoe Epic Curling launches youth, high school program

STATELINE, Nev. — A brand new curling program for high school students will mark the first phase of Lake Tahoe Epic Curling’s Youth Curling Program.

The program is set to begin from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with registration required.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to provide this fun, unique opportunity for our local high school students,” said Larry Sidney, co-director of LTEC’s Youth Curling Program. “And because of generous donations from the Tahoe-Douglas Rotary and American Century Championship, the cost is extremely low and scholarships are available for any students who need them.”

In the past, local high school seniors have even done their senior project on the sport of curling. That option is still available as part of this program.

Participating students will receive instruction in the Olympic sport over a 5-week period. Equipment, as well as snacks and warm drinks, will also be provided at each session. Students who complete the program will have the opportunity to play in a curling bonspiel, or tournament, after the final class.

More information on the program is available at Laketahoecurling.com or by calling 860-830-2726.