Lane reductions on SR-28 part of Incline area improvement

provided/NDOT

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Drivers will see lane closures on State Route 28 south of Sand Harbor State Park beginning Monday, May 9 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to State Routes 431 and 28 near Incline Village.

From May 9 through mid-June, traffic will be reduced to a single lane, controlled by an automated temporary traffic signal, 24-7 on SR 28 near the Thunderbird Lodge south of Sand Harbor State Park. Similar to a standard traffic signal, drivers will stop on a red light to allow traffic to drive safely through the work zone. Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph.

Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, reducing pooling water on the roadway and enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe.

As part of the work, trees do need to be removed under U.S. Forest Service permit. For every tree removed, five new native pine trees will be planted.

Day and nighttime single lane closures will also continue on other sections of State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to the Sand Harbor State Park area, and on Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to the State Route 28 roundabout. While the majority of delays will be minimal, drivers can anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes with alternating directions of traffic through the work zone. No lane closures will take place over holiday weekends.

Through May 13: single lane closures will take place from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

May 15-October: single lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. Sundays through noon Fridays.

May-October: commercial trucks with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) will once again be prohibited 24-7 from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway between the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Incline Village. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound.

Construction during the 2022 season will include cross slope reconstruction for enhanced roadway alignment, drainage and guardrail improvements, enhanced sidewalks and driveway accesses and reinforcement for the timber wall north of Memorial Point.

There will be repaving, new concrete barrier rails and shoulder reconstruction on SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit.

For more information, visit InclineHighways.com or call the project hotline at 775-560-0402, or e-mail InclineHighways@gmail.com or text INCLINE to 775-242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.