LTUSD Board discusses success, sustainability at Oct. 9 meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) Board of Education met on October 9, 2025, covering various updates and discussions on student success, sustainability, and school safety.

Focus on Student Learning and Achievement

The Board approved the 2025–26 Certification of Standards-Aligned Instructional Materials, ensuring all students can access up-to-date, high-quality textbooks and resources. Principals Heather Hart (Meyers Elementary) and Justin Zunino (South Tahoe High School) presented their School Plans for Student Achievement, highlighting goals centered on curriculum, student support, and professional development. Dr. Alan Reeder also presented the fall i-Ready assessment data for grades K–8 in reading and math, which will guide instructional planning to help students reach grade-level goals by spring.

Safety and Emergency Preparedness

The Board reviewed updates to the School Site Safety Plans for 2025–26, which now include disaster adaptations for students with disabilities, opioid prevention and life-saving response procedures for grades 7–12, response plans for violent or unlawful activity, and instructional continuity planning in the event of a significant disruption.

Additionally, Barton Health representatives presented “Stop the Bleed” kits for every school site, enhancing campus readiness for emergencies.

Energy and Sustainability Initiatives

The Board received a presentation from Veregy, an energy services firm, outlining proposed projects to further LTUSD’s commitment to the District’s 2020/2021-18 Board Resolution, which established goals for energy efficiency, clean energy, and carbon neutrality.

The plan includes districtwide upgrades to solar energy, lighting, heating systems, and smart controls. The project could generate an estimated $996,200 in annual energy savings, supported by federal Investment Tax Credits (ITC) and Net Energy Metering (NEM) 1.0 incentives. Future energy savings will offset the project’s cost. The Board will vote on the proposal on October 23, 2025.

District Operations and Communication Updates

Chief Business Officer Kelly Buttery reported that LTUSD will align its records retention procedures with the California Association of School Business Officials (CASBO) guidelines to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Public Information Officer Teresa Schow provided updates on communications and outreach, noting that a new LTUSD website is in development and expected to launch by March 2026.

Celebrating Success – Fund Our Future Campaign

Kelly Buttery, Food Services Director, Tammy Miller, and PIO Teresa Schow shared that the 2025 Fund Our Future campaign exceeded its goal of 90% completion for Family Income Survey forms. The campaign’s success could help secure up to $500,000 in additional funding for LTUSD schools and was a collaborative effort across the entire District.

Board and Student Highlights

Board members reflected on recent community events, including the Homecoming Parade and the Community Conversation on Bike Safety, emphasizing LTUSD’s strong partnerships within the community.

Student Board Member Arya Saini celebrated the football team’s homecoming victory and shared that she and Student Board Member Miri Lucksinger will present at the upcoming California School Boards Association Annual Education Conference this December in Sacramento. She also updated the Board on the ongoing work of the Student Superintendent Advisory Council members with community partners.

The next regular meeting of the LTUSD Board of Education is scheduled for October 23, 2025.

To view the YouTube recording of the meeting, please visit here .