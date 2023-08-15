LTUSD holds board meeting, summarizing ahead of new school year

Karen Goldberg at the LTUSD Board Meeting.

Provided / LTUSD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Dr. Cutler informed board members that the District Leadership Team attended a retreat on August 8 and 9, 2023.

Dr. Angie Taylor of Guardian Quest LLC facilitated informative discussions around Orgometrics and Equametrics survey data gathered over the last three years. District Leaders analyzed the survey data to identify three areas of focus for the year: aligning the system with the District’s vision and mission, effective communication about the vision and mission, and cultural awareness.

On day two of the retreat, Nicole Anderson of Nicole Anderson and Associates Consulting LLC focused the training and discussions on the mission statement and what it means to embrace diversity and promote equity. Dr. Cutler noted that our “leaders left the two days tired, but inspired”.

Dr. Cutter advised the Board that August 23, 2023, is new staff orientation. On August 24, 2023, the District welcomes back all staff and on August 28, 2023, students return to the classroom. Superintendent Cutler is excited to welcome everyone back to school and is looking forward to a wonderful year.

During public comment, Dave Norton requested that the Board grant him the opportunity to purchase the naming rights for a driveway at South Tahoe Middle School (STMS). Superintendent Cutler committed to follow up regarding next steps.

Public Information Officer (PIO) Teresa Schow provided an update to the Board on recent developments in the PIO office. Ms.Schow highlighted the recently organized South Lake Tahoe PIO group. Ms. Schow informed the Board that the group is collaborating and training in order to be better prepared in the event of an emergency or crisis in the community.

Principal Karin Holmes and Content Area Specialist Trish Suglian provided the Board with an overview of the positive changes that Sierra House Elementary staff made to math instruction for K-3 students. Staff now regularly analyze data and implement immediate changes to teaching so that all students gain mastery of the math concepts.

Karin Holmes and Trish Suglian Provided / LTUSD

Director of Multilingual Learner Equity Karen Goldberg presented an update to the Board regarding the Core Districts Improvement Academy. The District focused on supporting English Learner (EL)/ ‘multilingual” students and the EL Roadmap because of poor performance of English Learners. Director Goldberg noted that the goal of achieving 100% of teachers increasing their expertise in the school’s selected EL Roadmap is aligned with the District vision of discovering and fostering the unique talents and potential of all students.

Director of Student Services Beth Shepherd highlighted the summer program for Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) students. Forty-three students attended, LTUSD provided the bus transportation, and the South Lake Tahoe Boys & Girls Club provided meals for the students.In partnership with South Lake Tahoe Boys & Girls Club, LTUSD provided 365 summer camp opportunities to local children which included Bay Area overnight trips, boating trips on Lake Tahoe, and summer camp fun. Director Shepherd added that Jump Start programs will begin the week of August 14, 2023.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Alan Reeder opened a discussion of the proposed changes to board policies and administrative regulations regarding grades and evaluation of student achievement, homework and makeup work, and absences and excuses. Several board members had questions about the changes and wanted to confirm that teachers had an opportunity to provide input before the changes were adopted. In order to give teachers time to review the changes and provide input, this item will be on the September 14, 2023 agenda for the Board to take action.

The Board approved Non-Resident Fees for the 2023-24 school in the amount of $8880.00 for the academic year.