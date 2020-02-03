LTWC receives grant to open outdoor learning center

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care helps bear cubs before releasing them. LTWC has received funds for an outdoor learning center.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Grants from Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Blue Vodka will allow an Outdoor Learning Center to be built on the 27-acre Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care property in South Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care opened their new facility in 2019 but has a long history of rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing Tahoe’s injured and orphaned wildlife.

The $30,000 grant will help LTWC build an Outdoor Learning Center to educate residents and visitors and increase wildlife stewardship.

“The work that the team at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care does to rehabilitate and ultimately release animals back into the wild is commendable and aligns perfectly with the mission of the Tahoe Fund,” said Cory Ritchie, Tahoe Fund board member in a press release. “We are pleased to support the efforts of LTWC and are so grateful to Tahoe Blue Vodka and generous donors like the Mathman family who have made this funding effort possible.”

“It is our pleasure to once again support a Tahoe Fund project,” said Tahoe Blue Vodka CEO Matt Levitt in the release. “Since the start of our business we have committed to giving back to the Tahoe environment with every bottle we sell. We are thankful to the Tahoe Fund and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center for creating a great new environmental education learning opportunity in the community.”

LTWC is also expanding the “education animals” in their care to enrich the experience for the visiting public. Currently, LTWC is working with a beaver who has a promising future in education and cannot be released back into the wild due to a neurological problem.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of the Tahoe Fund and the generous donors who made this grant possible,” said Morgan Amsden, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care board president. “The new facility we’re moving forward with is not only going to allow us to improve the care we’re able to provide to animals who need it the most, it will create new experiences for Tahoe area residents and visitors to learn how to coexist with wildlife and help keep them wild, with programming to be offered by appointment during the summer months.”

Learn more about LTWC and schedule summer programs by appointment at ltwc.org.

Learn about projects supported by the Tahoe Fund at tahoefund.org.