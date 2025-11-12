Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger donates $7,000 to Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. — Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger announced a $7,000 donation to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT), raised through its annual Lucky Beaver Charity Golf Tournament. The contribution reflects Lucky Beaver’s continued commitment to giving back to the Lake Tahoe community and supporting organizations that make a real difference for animals and families in need.

The annual tournament, held at Lakeridge Golf Course, brought together community members, business partners, and loyal patrons for a day of golf, camaraderie, and compassion.

Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger donated $7,000 to Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Provided

“This tournament is about more than golf, it’s about the community coming together to do something meaningful,” said Mike Leeper, Co-Owner of Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger. “Every dollar raised represents another life helped, another animal cared for, and another reminder of how strong our Tahoe community is when we rally for a cause.”

Co-Owner Pat Farrah added, “The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe does remarkable work for animals and families across the region. We’re proud to play a small part in supporting their mission and grateful for everyone who joined us to make this donation possible.”

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe provides life-saving programs such as pet adoptions, spay/neuter services, and community outreach that ensure animals receive the care, compassion, and second chances they deserve.

“HSTT is beyond grateful for the continued support from Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger and everyone who participated in their golf tournament,” said South Lake Tahoe Programs Manager, Mariel Berei. “These funds directly impact our ability to provide the best social and medical care for every animal that comes to us, from intake to adoption.”

Now in its 5th year, the Lucky Beaver Golf Tournament has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, supporting animal welfare, children’s programs, and first responder initiatives throughout the Reno / Lake Tahoe region.

Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger invites everyone to visit one of their locations in Reno or South Lake Tahoe to experience the spirit of great food, fun, and community giving firsthand. The team extends heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, volunteers, and players who made this year’s tournament a tremendous success—and encourages the community to join in next year’s event to keep the giving spirit alive and thriving.