Major Progress on environmental protections at Barton Stateline Site

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. – With grading season nearing its close and winter approaching, Barton Health has finalized improvements to ensure environmental protections are in place at its proposed new hospital location site, 168 Highway 50. Barton has invested in an updated site stabilization plan demonstrating its continued commitment to Lake Tahoe, the surrounding environment, and the local neighborhood.

This new site stabilization plan was developed by NCE, a respected local engineering and environmental firm with expertise in erosion control and stormwater design in the Tahoe Basin and has received TRPA approval.

Key upgrades to the site include:

Curb installation along adjacent roadways minimizing stormwater run-on from the surrounding areas.

minimizing stormwater run-on from the surrounding areas. Soil decompaction across the parcel through ripping and tilling to restore natural soil absorption of precipitation.

across the parcel through ripping and tilling to restore natural soil absorption of precipitation. Mulch application and Installation of Fiber Rolls to protect the soil surface and reduce erosion.

“Our team designed this updated site stabilization plan to minimize erosion and ensure the site captures and infiltrates stormwater,” said Jason Drew, Principal Scientist with NCE. “By decompacting soil, placing mulch, and eliminating off-site run-on, the site now mimics the natural conditions of adjacent undeveloped areas.”

These enhancements follow TRPA’s guidance, building on work completed last year and further improving a site that was once highly developed.

“Environmental stewardship is a core component to Barton’s mission of caring for the health of our community,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, President and CEO of Barton Health. “We remain committed to meeting the growing healthcare needs of our community while also prioritizing the health of this beautiful area we are fortunate to call home.”