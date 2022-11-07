Meth sales nets prison sentence for former Tahoe woman

Marissa Walls



A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison.

Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”

Both District Judge Tod Young and Prosecutor Patrick Ferguson agreed, pointing out that Walls had five felony convictions in two states.

Hart said his client was trying to make money so she could go back to Arizona where she has a probation hold. He argued for probation, though he recognized that was a big request.

Walls was paroled in April 2020 after a prison sentence in California. In the meantime, she was arrested in a drug sting on Oct. 15, 2021, in Stateline, which also prompted Arizona authorities to place a hold on her.

Ferguson asked Young to sentence Walls to the maximum 2-5 year sentence and fine her $1,000.

“I’ve been committing crimes since I was 18,” Walls said. “When I lost my husband, I lost sight of what was important.”

Walls admitted to one count of sales of a controlled substances in September. In exchanged for the plea, prosecutors agreed not to seek habitual criminal status.

Young pointed out that if she continues to commit crimes, she may end up locked up for life somewhere.

“Methamphetamine is a poison,” he said. “Selling poison is not acceptable. Quit selling poison.”

He pointed out that Walls could have stopped at any time, including right up to the sale in October, when she said she had to go back and weigh the drugs before the transaction was concluded.

In addition to the prison sentence, Young ordered her to reimburse drug agents for $480 in buy money.

She was given credit for 104 days time served.