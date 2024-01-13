National company takes over Camp Richardson after 24 years of local management

Timeline Sept. 2022: USFS published Prospectus soliciting bids to operate and maintain government-owned Camp Richardson resort under a special use permit

July 21, 2023: USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Forest Supervisor Erick Walker selected Advenco LLC as new special use permit holder

Aug. 30, 2023: USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Regional Forester received appeal from Hasset owned Camp Richardson Resort, Inc. of the selection.

Oct. 24, 2023: USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Regional Forester concluded appeal review and upheld Forest Supervisor selection.

Oct. 25 - USDA Forest Service Washington Office received Regional Forester appeal decision for discretionary review

Oct. 31 - Special permit expired. USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit amended permit term for Camp Richardson Resort Inc. and the resort operated normally during appeal period

Dec. 11, 2023: USDA Forest Service Washington Office completed discretionary review and affirmed Regional Forester’s decision to uphold Forest Supervisor’s selection of Advenco LLC

Jan. 5, 2024: Camp Richardson Resort, Inc. permit expires

Jan. 6, 2024: Advenco LLC and parent company, ExplorUS takes over the operation and maintenance of Camp Richardson Resort under a new 20-year special use permit.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Some worry as a national company takes the reins from locals to run the historical Camp Richardson Resort. This is on the heels of a months-long appeal initiated by Bob and Tammy Hasset, who managed the resort for 24 years.

ExplorUS and its subsidiary, Advenco LLC, took over the historical resort on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The company says the resort “is entering a new era” as they assume operations and circulated their Camp Richardson Resort website in their announcement. The new operator plans to invest $12 million into future improvements.

The Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the Forest Service selected ExplorUS/Advenco in July for the special use permit, with the Hasset’s permit set to expire at the end of October. However, in August, the Hassets appealed the decision.

This triggered a review process; ultimately, reviewing forest service offices supported the local management’s selection of the new company and the appeal process came to a close in December.

The decision has some upset over what a large corporation could do to the culture of the historically significant resort and the environment.

‘Creative approaches’

The national forest service acquired Camp Richardson in the sixties and has allowed the private sector to operate the resort under a permit since 1985.

Forest Supervisor Erick Walker explains the agency offers these opportunities to bring in creative approaches from the business sector, “that frankly brings different skills sets and abilities than we have.”

The Hassets operated the resort under the special use permit for 24 years. Walker says the typical permit term is 20 years. The agency can extend the permits for a certain reasons, but is eventually required to allow the permit to expire and open it up to a competitive process, so other companies can have the chance to make a proposal.

The Hassets had their term extended for four years to make up for construction impacts and to allow the competitive bid process to take place.

The forest service solicits the opportunity through a prospectus, which lays out criteria for the permit, minimum requirements and goals for the facility. It also requests company proposals on running the facility as well as their financial approach.

‘The strongest proposal’

Walker says Advenco’s application ranked the strongest of the four companies that applied, including the Hasset’s company.

He says, “Advenco’s proposal exceeded the minimum in more than one category.”

One area of public concern is the replacement of a local company with a large out-of-state national company.

Walker says although one of the Hasset’s strengths are that they are valued and involved local community members, it is not a criteria for selection and supports his pick of the national company, “because these are nationally owned assets, and they serve the nation.”

He explains, “It’s important that we provide that open and fair opportunity for all proposals. And then we’ve got a duty to select the proposal that we think best serves the greater public over time.”

Walker adds that while Advenco’s proposal was the strongest, it by no means implies the Hasset’s proposal was weak, “or that we have any sort of dissatisfaction with them. They just didn’t present the strongest proposal. Nothing against them, it was just that others were stronger.”

Folks at ExplorUS may not be a part of the community yet, but William Boas, vice president of operations for ExplorUS, says it’s important for them to become a community member in all the places they operate, which is over 60 places nationwide.

“People think of Lake Tahoe as a beautiful resort town, but I also know that it is a very tight knit community,” he says, “We want to ingratiate ourselves and become a part of the Tahoe community.”

Hiring existing resort employees is one way the company is doing that. Boas explains they’ve hired almost all of the current off-season employees and is currently hiring multiple positions posted on their website . The company also plans on getting involved in the community’s chamber of commerce.

And while one public fear is that the big national company will turn the resort into Disneyland and ruin the history and culture, Boas says the company has talked to local experts about the history of the property. He understands the Richardson family intended it to be a family oriented resort—a place for families to enjoy Lake Tahoe.

“That in and of itself, is a charter to us,” he says, “We want to honor that.”

The company is also working with local historic architects to keep the memorable buildings in tact. They are consulting historic designers as well to guide decisions on the new hotel furnishings going in by summer.

Other changes coming to the resort

In addition to the hotel furnishings for the summer season, ExplorUS plans to start remodeling the general store and conducting cabin upgrades this year.

The forest service’s prospectus lays out multiple changes to the resort that the agency would require of any company selected.

The forest service says one of these changes is the movement of the ice cream parlor, coffee shop, and bike rental services from the south side of Highway 89 to the north side. Walker explains this is intended to reduce traffic congestion and address safety concerns.

Another requirement is the reconstruction of the Beacon Bar and Grill to better serve the public, employees, and improve accessibility.

The forest service is also requiring reservations be made through the federal reservation system, recreation.gov in the future. The Hasset’s company previously managed a reservation system independently.

Walker says “Part of our goal there is to provide some sort of standardized access, so people can see all of their choices across that system.” He explains other campgrounds in the region are also on that platform. This will keep vacation planners from having to hunt for each option separately.

The forest service says for the most part, prices will stay the same. Each applicant provided a list of proposed fees for the first three years. However, the prospectus says the holder is only required to honor those prices for the first year and can propose price adjustments with justification thereafter.

ExplorUS didn’t answer whether it would raise rates after the first year, but says the company understands Camp Richardson is a family resort and will work with the forest service to ensure rates are competitive and affordable.

The environment, trash, and bears: Some say ‘oh my’

On the list of public apprehensions amid the management switch are concerns about bears, trash, and caring for the land.

Boas assures that the company considers itself a steward of the locations they operate and in addition to carrying on the site’s history, also want to preserve the environment around it.

He says they are working closely with the forest service and a couple bear organizations to create a partnership that educates guests on bear safety. Listed on the homepage of their website is a note about bears and a link to the bear resource, BearWise.

“Besides being public lands, this is the home to all kinds of wildlife: bears, coyotes, porcupines and all different kinds of things live in this area. This is their home that we’re visiting and we’re trying to be stewards of,” says Boas, “So, we take that really really seriously.”

The company has also made a commitment to sustainability and limiting the trash they produce. Boas says they’re going to make an effort to encourage their guests to do the same and utilize trash and compost.

Passing the torch

Boas reports the transition from the Hassets has been effective and hopes the prior operators return to visit the property.

The new company plans on carrying on events previously done at the resort, starting with reviving the Camp Richardson Oktoberfest event and keeping the Rum Runner cocktail on the menu.

In a statement to the tribune, the Hassets remember their 24 years of welcoming generations of guests, “From unforgettable camping and cabin memories, to gathering with friends and family on the Beacon deck, ordering giant scoops at the Ice Cream Parlor, and to shopping at the General Store, those are the core memories of what made Camp Richardson so special.”

In their parting letter, the Hassets say, “We have enjoyed serving you, our Camp Richardson family, and have loved being a part of your special family moments, vacation memories, and as a cherished spot for locals.”

The Hassets run the Camp Richardson Marina and Round Hill Pines Beach Resort, where they say will be the new home for their famous calamari and the original Rum Runner cocktail.