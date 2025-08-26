NDOT announces upcoming Highway 50 construction impacts

CAVE ROCK/STATELINE Nev. – As part of a two-year highway improvement project, the Nevada Department of Transportation has announced upcoming impacts to Highway 50 between Cave Rock and Stateline, starting Monday, Aug. 25.

Drivers should plan for moderate travel delays through work zones with speeds reduced to 35 mph due to the ongoing U.S. 50 Tahoe Stateline to Spooner Summit Repaving Project.

Although the project comes with certain lane restrictions, the department says at least one lane in each direction will stay open at all times with a majority of the work falling on weekdays.

Cave Rock to Zephyr Cove

Monday, Aug. 25 through Oct. 15, around the clock lane reductions and closures will occur in both directions between Cave Rock and Zephyr Cove, except for a majority of weekend hours (starts at 8 p.m. Sunday through noon Fridays).

The reductions accommodate 24-hour paving work, guardrail and barrier replacement, curb and gutter removal and replacement, in addition to traffic signal upgrades.

Stateline through Round Hill Village

Nightly lane reductions will impact Highway 50 both ways between the Nev./Calif. state line to Round Hill Village starting Sept. 2 through Sept. 12. The impacts do not include weekends.

The reductions allows crews to stripe lane lines, install crosswalks, stop bars and raise manholes during the construction period.

The overall U.S. 50 Tahoe Stateline to Spooner Summit Repaving Project seeks to revitalize and enhance the existing roadway and utility/drainage systems to preserve the pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.

Business and residence access will be continuously maintained in most areas, but certain side street driveways may be temporarily impacted.

To sign up for project newsletters with reminders about traffic changes, email: us50tahoepaving@gmail.com or call: 775-339-9664.