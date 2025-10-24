NDOT wraps up repaving work in Stateline for the season

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The first season of a two-year project to repave and enhance Highway 50 between Spooner Summit and the Nevada-California border at Stateline wraps up today.

Drivers will no longer see lane reductions or other traffic control related to the project.

“Crews paved the highway in front of the highest-density commercial areas this year, including new highway surface through the Stateline casino corridor,” according to the State.

Crews have made the following highway improvements since construction began in April:

• Paved 5.5 miles of Highway 50 from the Stateline area to just south of Cave Rock, an equivalent of 22 individual lane miles.

• A one-mile section of Highway 50 was not paved from Round Hill to Zephyr Cove this season. With continuation of drainage improvements as part of the Nevada Tahoe Conservation District project at Bourne Meadow, this will also help avoid any possible damage to the new pavement during the drainage work. Crews will repave the section of highway next year, preventing two separate seasons of construction in the area by constructing important roadside drainage and water quality improvements while paving next year.

• Installed 13 miles, or 228,000 feet, of Intelligent Traffic Systems underground conduit line to further connect and power roadway cameras, road-weather information systems, traffic counters, traffic flow detectors, automated chain-snow tire control signage, and more.

• More than 2,000 feet of existing culvert pipes were reinforced, and more than 15,000 feet of new roadside curb and gutter installed, helping protect Lake Tahoe clarity by channeling stormwater into designated drainage systems.

Motorists will see traffic changes again April through October 2026 as crews pave and improve the remaining section of highway during the final construction season.