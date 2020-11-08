New Cocktail Corner a complement to AleWorX

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Cocktail Corner, which opened in mid-September, has been dubbed by its owner as casual, upscale, with a mountain modern atmosphere.

Created to be an addition and to complement Lake Tahoe AleWorX, which is connected through shared patio space, Cocktail Corner offers hand-crafted cocktails, gourmet bites and live music.

When Luca Genasci, owner of both establishments, first purchased the building it already had a small kitchen, so he took advantage by adding a smoker and a head chef to offer the community “slightly more gourmet options.”

Not only is it the gourmet dishes and drinks that make the Cocktail Corner upscale, but the interior design was crafted to make people feel welcome and comfortable whether they are in beach attire or a button down shirt.

AleWorX in the Tahoe Valley Shopping Center at the Y opened in Spring 2017, at that time Genasci didn’t have the resources to buy out the cozy, cornered property that was next door and shared a patio.

“The area wants to be one operation,” he said.

AleWorX’s live music and loyal customers fill up the patio space on a daily basis so when Genasci had the chance to purchase the neighboring space, he jumped at the opportunity.

AleWorX and Cocktail Corner have a connected point of sale system so the two establishments work as one for ordering items.

Despite opening during the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle of September, Genasci says that business has been strong. He said COVID-19 has inspired a large exodus of people and regulations have made it challenging to operate systematically, but business is going well.

“Everything is different about the business landscape around town right now,” he said. “Business is strong despite having to operate with both hands tied behind our back. We are so lucky to have such a large outdoor space.”

Genasci says that because AleWorX has been open for more than three years, he understands how business functions at the Y.

Genasci said he saw the shift from people’s interest over the last few years. What started out as a fad for craft beer and fine wine, moved to craft cocktails.

“We tailored it [Cocktail Corner] to our vision adding full liquor and cocktails would be a focal point,” Genasci said. “People are excited to try high-end cocktails.”

Cocktail Corner puts their own twist on some traditional cocktails, some of the garnishes are even torched or smoked.

Cocktail options are locally sourced and rotate seasonally.

For drinks, gourmet reasonably-priced cocktails are a centerpiece of the Cocktail Corner, however they still have options for select beer and wine. Genasci wanted to bring specialty, lakeside quality and top-end Stateline quality food and drinks to the ‘local’ side of town. While the cocktails are lavish, they range on price from $8-12.

The menu features contemporary dishes like specialty toasts for brunch, smoked duck breasts, Smoked Trout Mouse, Ahi Tuna Poke and more and they are all crafted by Cocktail Corner’s head chef Spencer Bender who recently graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Napa. Bender has a focus on “elevated contemporary casual types of dishes” which describes the Cocktail Corner well.

He also says that the sliders are one of his favorites. They offer bison sliders and vegetarian friendly portobello mushroom sliders. Bison sliders are served with whiskey-caramelized onions, arugula, cremini mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Genasci says that must-try cocktails include the Kentucky Old Fashioned and the Cucumber Splash. The Kentucky Old Fashioned is crafted with smoked glass cinnamon, wood chips, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, bitters, oleo syrup, raw sugar, lemon and orange peels with a luxardo cherry garnish. The Cucumber Splash is created with Gray Whale Gin, muddled cucumber and mint, St. Germain, lime juice and ginger beer.

“We are very grateful for the community support,” he said. “We’ve been blessed to have that support since Day 1.”

Tahoe Cocktail Corner is located at 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd and open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoecocktailcorner.com.