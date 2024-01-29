New Incline Elementary Dean known as Flash Mob Educator

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – For 10 years, Coach Heather Fisher devised an innovative way to teach McQueen High School students the benefits of physical education and health.

Every year, the Department Leader got her 250 students to do a Flash Mob dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller in the Reno school’s foyer.

“What good teachers do is they find a variety of ways to teach students who have different learning styles and interests,” Fisher said. “So that hopefully something sticks and they take that into the future with them.”

She learned the dance and then taught it to her students with the help of http://www.ThrillTheWorld.com , which has music video cues and music with audio cues. The teens were able to practice at home and keep active during COVID.

“That’s what I did as an educator, and now as an instructional leader to reach our students,” Fisher said.

At the start of the school year, Fisher took the role as Dean at Incline Elementary School.

The focus of her job is to foster relationships with students, their families and stakeholders in the community.

Incline Elementary has 254 students who take the school bus, walk or are dropped off each morning. When they arrive, Fisher is part of a team including Principal John Stern and counselors, who greet the children.

“Good morning! It’s so good to see you,” Fisher says to the pre-kindergarten through 5th grade students as they arrive at school. “It’s going to be a great day because you are at school.”

She also asks the children how they are doing out of genuine interest.

“I try to facilitate relationships because its human nature that anywhere we have relationships is where you want to be,” Fisher said.

The school has Spanish-speaking staff, too, that foster communication with the school’s non-English speaking families.

Other key parts of Fisher’s job are to meet with district officials and Stern to discuss academic progress, evaluate data, track goals and assess what the school is doing and why.

She also helps students who need guidance, extra care and recognizes kids for being kind or doing the right thing.

“When we observe students doing good, we try to catch that and encourage it,” Fisher said.

Some examples are reaching out to a child who is alone on the playground and including them. Or picking up trash without being asked or encouraged.

These acts of kindness have been rewarded with a sticker or being mentioned in a school announcement.

Students are also recognized for excellent attendance.

Fisher partners with the school’s community stakeholders who donate time, resources and funding.

At Incline Elementary, all students are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge if their families so choose, she said. The majority of families in all socioeconomic backgrounds opt in.

“We encourage anyone who is zoned for this area to come to Incline Elementary,” Fisher said. “We want students from all socioeconomic backgrounds and learning levels. Everyone is welcome here.”

Community stakeholders and staff ensure these students have access to programs including homework club, reading club, skiing, and Boys & Girls Club before and after school. Scholarships are available so its accessible to all who show interest.

An educator and his mother just brought in hundreds of books that the students got to select, take home and keep. Another community member is volunteering to teach children cursive.

The Parent Teacher Association has fundraisers to pay for the physical education teacher. Students have PE once a week.

In addition, the children have recess outside in the elements on the school’s 8.7 acre campus unless it’s unsafe conditions.

“The kids come to school in Incline in snow boots and snow pants,” Fisher said. “It’s part of our culture.”

The 70,960 square foot school was built in 2003, according to Washoe County Assessor Property Data. There are about 23 classrooms, about 20 teachers and 60 staff including aides.

The students start their day in their homeroom, and then there’s a rotation by teacher and grade level. Teachers bring them to the technology room/computer lab, makers space/STEM lab, gym with climbing wall, music room, art room and library.

“The kids are getting a wide variety of learning to meet different interests,” Fisher said.

The school has seven grades with two classes in each grade except for 3rd grade. There are three classes that divide the 50 students in 3rd grade.

Pre-kindergarten has 19 students, kindergarten has 26 students, 1st grade has 32 students, 4th grade has 33 students and 5th grade has 48 students, according to Teri Damato, clinical aide. Divide those numbers in half for the amount of students per class.

“It takes a village,” Fisher said. “I work with families so they can support their students who in turn support the teachers.”

The school has a diverse population from gifted to special needs.

There is special education for students with speech or physical concerns, in addition to second language learners. They meet in small groups of up to six students.

“Our goal is that every student’s needs are met so they can reach their full potential and have opportunity,” Fisher said.

“I work with a collective staff of people who truly care for each student,” Fisher said. “… it might be a challenge, but everyone is on board with the challenge.”

Stern is pleased with Fisher and her creative background.

“I’m sure the kids were very engaged in the flash mob,” Stern said. “I’m a big fan of student engagement. That’s a cool thing. That’s community right there.”

Will there be a flash mob at Incline Elementary?

“I love the idea,” said Stern.

Fisher echoes the same feeling for her new work home.

“I love my job,” Fisher said. “I couldn’t be more pleased. The kids and their families are such a joy to work with.”

