New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport

New airport manager John Dickinson.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday.

John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.

He has since made his way to the west coast after a journey that took him from New Mexico to Denver, where he has been for the past year.

Dickinson said, “I am extremely excited and appreciate the opportunity to serve as the Airport Manager. I believe that my background in aviation will be an asset as we evaluate existing programs and implement new ones that will enhance the services provided by the airport.”

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science and a minor in airport management from Embry Riddle University and over a decade of experience, Dickinson says he already enjoys working for the city.

Outside of work, Dickinson loves playing golf and traveling with his wife, Lillian, and Bernese Mountain dog, George.