New South Shore transportation website includes road conditions, traffic cams
Anyone traveling over the Sierra, who’s looking for an additional resource on road conditions can check out the webcams at the at the South Shore Transportation Management Association’s recently launched website.
The site, located at https://ss-tma.org/traffic-and-project-updates/ includes webcams located at Meyers, Echo Summit, Echo Lake and Twin Bridges embedded to offer easy access to weather and road visuals.
Website users can find highway and construction project information quickly with links to Caltrans Quick Map and NV Roads, and the page also links to Tahoe Roads for chain control and traffic control updates.
“The newly revitalized SSTMA board of directors continues to look for ways to help our community get valuable information on weather, road conditions, traffic and transit,” said Association Chairman Steve Teshara. “Our goal is to be a one-stop resource to help our residents and visitors move safely and easily through the south shore.”
Communications Chairman Gavin Feiger emphasized the value of the SSTMA website, saying “storm systems like the one we are experiencing now demonstrates the importance of the SSTMA work and resources provided through the website. On the traffic and project page, we can all find what we need to plan our daily routes by understanding weather and project conditions.”
For more information, contact info@ss-tma.org or 775-588-2488.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
New South Shore transportation website includes road conditions, traffic cams
Anyone traveling over the Sierra, who’s looking for an additional resource on road conditions can check out the webcams at the at the South Shore Transportation Management Association’s recently launched website.