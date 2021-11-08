North Tahoe visitors bureau recognized for transit innovations

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau was recognized last week for its investments in expanding transit options for the North Lake Tahoe region at The Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association’s 30th Anniversary Party.

Recipients of the Innovative Funding Mechanisms Award include Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, Supervisor Hardy Bullock, Mayor Anna Klovstad and Andy Chapman.

Provided

IVCBVB received the Membership Recognition – Innovative Funding Mechanisms award on Thursday, Nov. 4, for its TART Connect program, which has delivered 62,059 rides system-wide to residents and visitors as of Nov. 4. The Incline Village Crystal Bay Zone carried close to 48% of all ridership in the NLT region.

“We are incredibly proud of the on-demand service delivered through TART Connect,” said President/CEO of IVCBVB Andy Chapman. “This award recognizes our commitment to regional stewardship by reducing peak-season visitation impacts while also improving quality of life offerings for full-time residents, second homeowners and destination guests.”

In total, the IVCBVB invested nearly $300,000 to launch the TART Connect pilot program and extend its operation through Dec. 9.

TART Connect is an app-based service that allows visitors and residents to call for a ride — free to users — anywhere within one of three service areas in North Lake Tahoe. The IVCBVB was also a finalist for the ‘Innovative Transit Project: Micro-Transit Programs’ award with its partners the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association, Squaw Downtowner and the Tahoe Transportation District.

“The Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association is pleased to present the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau with an award for Innovative funding mechanisms for the micro-transit demonstration project,” said Sara Monson, interim executive director of the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association. “Through nontraditional organization funding, coming through a DMO, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau was able to make TART Connect Zone 3 a reality beginning in summer 2021 through the fall. The zone has been incredibly successful, producing the largest number of riders of any of the three TART Connect Zones to date. It has also brought night service back to the area.”

Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association, Board Treasurer, Gordon Shaw presenting the Innovative Funding Mechanisms award to Andy Chapman.

Provided

For more information, visit https://tahoetruckeetransit.com/ .