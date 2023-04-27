Obituary: Anthony (Tony) Basile

Anthony (Tony) Basile

Provided Photo

February 8, 1980 – April 11, 2023

One of our family members left us suddenly on April 11, 2023, leaving an immense void in the Basile Family. Anthony James Basile (Tony) passed away while at home in Kings Beach, CA. He is survived by his father Lou, his mother Anna Marie Dent, stepmother Chris, stepsister Marina and her partner David Michener, brother Jordan and sister-in-law to be Karey Franklin, brother Michele and sister-in-law Alyssa and nephew Dexter, and his cat of many years, Callie. Tony was born and raised in Lake Tahoe, graduating from North Tahoe High School and the University of Nevada, Reno. Tony had a love affair with Lake Tahoe and all that it has to offer including snow and water skiing, back country skiing, hiking, running and mountain biking over Tahoe’s scenic trails and simply enjoying the offerings of the Lake and the people who live here. His love of life and the outdoors was infectious. As an accomplished musician, he wowed high school audiences with his saxophone solos at concerts. As an accomplished skier he excelled at mogul skiing, winning the U.S Junior Freestyle Championship, reaching the podiums at several U.S. Freestyle Championships, winning pro mogul events and ultimately being named to the U.S. Freestyle Team in moguls. Outspoken, opinionated, brash, daring and never afraid to address adversity, he was also loving, sincere, dedicated, hardworking, a friend, had a big heart and was an incredible son and brother. He will be missed tremendously. His family will be CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF ANTHONY JAMES BASILE on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Gar Woods Grill and Bar in Carnelian Bay from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. If you are planning on attending, please RSVP to Marina via text or email at 530.545.0441 or marinajeanne@gmail.com