Obituary: David Mason

David Mason

Provided Photo

March 4, 1956 – November 16, 2021

David Robert Mason passed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 16th, 2021, surrounded by his family singing his favorite old hymns.

Born to Robert and Roberta Mason in Berkeley, California, David moved with his family to South Lake Tahoe, California in 1957, a true Tahoe local. He attended Al Tahoe Elementary, Bijou Elementary, South Tahoe Intermediate School and graduated from South Tahoe High School in 1974. During those years, David was involved in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Police Explorers, acting in the local children’s theater, and enjoyed playing in the High School band. He was part of the second graduating class of Lake Tahoe Community College in 1977, and continued on to get his B.A. in English and his teaching credential from the University of California, Davis.

After teaching primarily English for 6 years in Coleville, California, David moved back to his hometown and high school alma mater to teach English, Physics and his passion, Math – Calculus being his favorite class. He was a patient and sincere teacher, encouraging hundreds of students in their educational paths, and he cherished the friendships he had with his co-educators. He even had the opportunity to teach with some of his former high school teachers. The last few years of teaching, Dave participated in reading and scoring AP Calculus Tests from all over the country, eager for the challenge. After 38 years in the classroom, Dave enjoyed a well-deserved retirement in 2019, excited to travel in his newly acquired travel trailer with his wife.

David was patient, kind, caring, forgiving, humble, gentle, generous, intelligent, and a man of integrity and faith. He loved and cared for his family well and most enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed the outdoors camping, hiking, and backpacking in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, traveling the western states in their travel trailer, reading, cooking, amateur bartending, home projects, studying and teaching God’s Word and serving his Lord in Men’s, Children’s, and Audio/Visual ministries at his local church. He was an avid lifelong learner and teacher, a true “renaissance man” – a jack of all trades, master of ALL.

David’s greatest desire would be for others to know the same precious relationship with Jesus Christ that he has and the great hope that he has realized.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Lori; his daughters, Alicia Marie and Courtney Anne; his mother, Roberta; and his brother, Scott. He is predeceased by his son, Dakota James; and his father, Robert.

A memorial and celebration of David’s life will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 3:00pm at Sierra Community Church (1165 Sierra Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA). The service will also be live-streamed, available at http://www.youtube.com/user/SierraCommunity .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dave Mason Memorial Fund, a scholarship for “Outstanding Math or Physics Student” at South Tahoe High School (www.ltedf.org) or David’s favorite charity: Show Hope (www.showhope.org) or the charity of your choice.