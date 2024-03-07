Obituary: Gene E. Mellor

Gene E. Mellor

Provided Photo

June 21, 1942 – February 15, 2024

Gene E. Mellor, age 81 of Incline Village, Nevada, passed away on February 15, 2024, in Incline Village, Nevada.

Gene was born on June 21, 1942, in San Francisco, California to Elia (Bassetti) and Edward Mellor and spent his early years in San Mateo. He attended St. Mathew’s Elementary School, Serra High School, and graduated from Santa Clara in 1964. He served in the Army for two years and was stationed on the demilitarized zone in Korea achieving a final rank of 1st lieutenant.

He married Sandra Sartor in 1968 and began a 30 year career working for Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company in the Bay Area. His specialty was mental health drugs. He lived in Foster City and Hillsborough.

Gene retired in 2006 and in 2008 moved to Incline Village, Nevada. Gene was an avid sports fan and had many years of season tickets to the Giants and 49er games. He also coached rugby and soccer. He played football in high school and college and played on a softball team as an adult. He also loved to cook and was well known for his barbecued meats and vegetables and homemade raviolis. He enjoyed traveling on cruises and his trips to Italy. He was a voracious reader, bridge and cribbage player, and enjoyed skiing in Tahoe.

Gene loved his family and friends and was always ready to party. He was committed to educating his children and grandchildren. With a mind for numbers, he always had the answer to any numbers question. He had a quick wit and a warm smile.

Gene Mellor is survived by his wife Sandra Mellor; his children Stephen Mellor, Brian Mellor (Jennifer), Stephanie Mellor and grandchildren Jake, Dean, and Cole Mellor and Leeanna Williams and his sister Mary Harrison.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Santa Clara University.