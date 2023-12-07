Obituary: Jacob Edward Roe “Jake”

Jacob Edward Roe "Jake"

March 16, 1996 – November 18, 2023

Jake was born on March 16, 1996 in South Lake Tahoe, California to Ed and Lisa Roe. Heaven called him home on November 18, 2023 at the age of 27.

Jake attended Meyers Elementary School from Kindergarten through second grade. He then attended St. Theresa Catholic School from third grade through eighth grade and graduated in 2010. He was a South Tahoe High School graduate, class of 2014. After high school, Jake attended Universal Technical Institute in Sacramento, California. He was very gifted and excelled in all of his classes. He was “student of the course” multiple times, was on the Directors Honors List and earned an Alpha Beta Kappa honor society nomination. He graduated in 2017 with degrees in Automotive, Diesel, Ford F.A.C.T. and Smog. He had an innate ability to understand the science behind mechanics.

He returned home to South Lake Tahoe to start his career as a mechanic. He worked at Tahoe Diesel, Jim Bagan Toyota and his most recent employment at Big Brand Tire (formerly Christensen Automotive).

Jake had a love of cars and trucks and owned several different makes and models over the years. He enjoyed off-roading and mudding with his friends, the occasional “racing” and doing burnouts. He definitely left his “mark”. He joined his dad and his friends one year on a trip to Montana and discovered his love of fly fishing. He became quite a good fly fisher catching some beautiful fish. Jake enjoyed these trips with the guys so much and was always looking forward to the next one.

On April 21, 2022 Jake met the love of his life, Casandra. He didn’t know it at the time, but a simple compliment messaged to him about his truck would develop into daily, non-stop conversations. They began dating on April 26. They both said they knew from that very first day they were meant to be, they had finally found each other. On October 1, 2023 he proposed to Casandra at her favorite spot, Elbow Falls, Bragg Creek Canada They were excitedly planning their future.

Jake was a miracle and blessing for his parents. He was such a genuine, sweet, loving soul who was always there whenever anyone needed him. He was constantly helping his friends, family and even strangers, always lending his expertise and talent. He would go above and beyond to help and support anyone in need, with unexpected gestures that showed just exactly what an amazing man he was. Jake was known for his generosity, nurturing nature, sense of humor and ability to make people laugh. Over the years he acquired many nicknames. He was lovingly referred to as Jake the Snake, Jakey Pancakey, Jakey Baby and Squid. His smile, beautiful blue eyes and contagious laugh will be missed terribly. We will be missing our “Squid” until we see him again.

Jake is survived by his parents, Ed and Lisa Roe, his fiancee, Casandra Johnson, his cousin Kimberly, her husband, Jason and their daughter Addy Eastman, his cousin Russell, his wife Kat and their son Leo Takeshita and numerous extended family.

He is preceded in death by his Grandmother and Grandfather, Barbara and Frank Haddix “Mimi and Papa”, his Grandfather Roger Roe and most recently his second cousin Anthony Roe.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday December 9th, 2023 1:00pm at St Theresa Catholic Church 1041 Lyons Ave South Lake Tahoe, California. A reception and slideshow celebrating Jake’s life will immediately follow in Grace Hall.

“Between now and then, until I see you again, I’ll be loving you”