Obituary: John C Cheney, Jr
October 2, 1952 – July 21, 2024
John was born at Stanford hospital in Palo Alto, CA to John C. Cheney, Sr and Dorothy Mole Cheney. He is survived by his wife Nancy Cheney, son Maxwell Cheney, granddaughter Koraline Cheney, sister Janet Mouchon (Paul), many niece, nephews and great nieces and nephews plus several cousins and 2 sisters-in-laws.
John grew up in Stockton, CA. He attended Butte College in Chico, CA. He obtained his contractors and underground contractors licenses and was a successful builder and developer in Hollister, CA. He lived in Soquel, CA for over 35 years, Zephyr Cove, NV and Carson City more recently.
John spent summers in Oregon and Lake Tahoe growing up. An avid skier, water skier and hiker, his love of the outdoors was boundless.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday October 12th at 2PM at Zephyr Cove Resort in Nevada.
