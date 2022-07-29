Obituary: JUNE REYES

JUNE REYES

Provided Photo

June 20, 1933 – July 16, 2022

June B. Reyes, 89, and life long resident of South Lake Tahoe, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

She is survived by beloved husband of 70 years, Thomas Reyes and four children, Mike Reyes of Lodi, CA , Julie Parker, Oak Harbor, WA, Kat Reyes, Las Vegas, NV, Ken Reyes and wife Debbie of Spokane, WA, and nine Grandchildren: Natalie, Thomas, Jamie, Dio, Erin, Stacey, Meghan, Brett, Micah; and Great-grandchildren: Dylan, Lexi, Riley, Nathan, Mark, Lucas, Anya, Eden, Wrenly, Hope, Sya.

Her family and life-long friends will remember June’s loving big-heartedness, wonderful smile, great humor and laughter, and that she was undoubtedly the greatest San Francisco Giants fan ever! She was loved and will be missed by many.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, August 8, 2022 at McFarlands Mortuary, 887 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe; followed by a cemetery blessing at 1:00 PM at Happy Homestead Cemetery,1216 Johnson Blvd, SLT.

It was June’s request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either one of her favorite charities: St Jude’s Hospital for Children, or the ASPCA.