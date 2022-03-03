Obituary: Molly McCarthy Adams
July 27, 1988 – February 4, 2022
Beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and true friend to many, Molly McCarthy Adams tragically passed away in a car accident in Northeastern Nevada on February 4, 2022.
Molly was born on July 27, 1988 to her parents, Colleen Karcher and Steve Adams in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She attended local grade schools and graduated from South Tahoe High School in 2006.
Molly was a free spirit who always had a special knack for making people laugh with her witty humor and hilarious impersonations. She deeply cared for and loved her family and friends and her family and friends loved her back unconditionally. She touched many lives and will be sorely missed by all.
Her Mom, Dad, sisters: Kelsey, Rachelle, and Paige Adams-Lucas, brother-in-law: Mat Lucas, nephew: Giovanni Lucas, uncle: Kelly Karcher, cousins: Andrew & Carmela Karcher as well as a host of friends survive Molly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12th, at 2:30 p.m. Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd., South Lake Tahoe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Live Violence Free” @ liveviolencefree.org in Molly’s memory.
You are in our hearts forever, always remembered, and will be greatly missed, Molly. May you rest in eternal peace in Heaven.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User