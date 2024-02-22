Obituary: Susan “Sue” Marie Murrell

Susan “Sue” Marie Murrell

August 20, 1949 – February 13, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Susan “Sue” Marie Murrell, of South Lake Tahoe who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 13th. Sue was born in Dubuque, Iowa on August, 20th 1949 to John and Isabel Welu. She moved to Libertyville, IL as a child and after graduating from high school, she became a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago.

Sue was an avid skier, golfer, poker player, and animal lover. While on a ski trip to Lake Tahoe in 1977, Sue met the love of her life, Bill Murrell, with whom she shared all of the same passions. Sue moved to Lake Tahoe and married Bill in August of 1978 enjoying their honeymoon playing golf at Pebble Beach and Spyglass in the Carmel Valley. Sue and Bill were very active in the South Lake Tahoe community surrounded by an incredible group of friends and when they weren’t skiing, golfing, or playing cards, they were doting on their beautiful six dogs and three cats. Sue is now reunited with Bill in Heaven, enjoying endless rounds of golf and card games.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents John and Isabel Welu as well as her loving husband of 44 years, Bill Murrell. She is survived by her two brothers, John (Kristin) Welu and James Welu, her three nieces, Lindsey Welu Anderson, Brooke Welu, Jennifer Murrell, and her four nephews, John Welu, Glen Murrell, Chris Murrell, and Michael Murrell.

Given Sue’s deep love of dogs, the family knows that she would love donations made to any dog rescue center of your choice.