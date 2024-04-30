Online dashboard tracks Tahoe’s climate resilience

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency launched an online Climate Resilience Dashboard this week to monitor and record progress on climate action strategies that will help guide the long-term health of the Lake Tahoe watershed and safety of its communities, according to the agency.

The new online dashboard tracks continually updated data sources across four long-term goals to help anticipate, prepare for, and adapt to climate change. Provided / TPRA

The dashboard, funded by the California Tahoe Conservancy and TRPA, pulls together regularly collected data from diverse sources and displays them in relation to their role in climate resilience. For example, the dashboard tracks the resilience of Lake Tahoe’s transportation system by reporting total transit ridership, equitable access to transportation, miles of bike and pedestrian facilities, a breakdown of people’s transportation choices, and the availability of electric vehicle charging stations. The information will help full- and part-time residents, businesses, and Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program partners measure the results of climate actions.

Climate resilience refers to how well prepared Lake Tahoe’s ecosystem, infrastructure, and communities are for continued temperature increases, changing weather patterns, and climate hazard events. This includes the local actions needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

The frequency of low water episodes at Lake Tahoe appears to be increasing according to the UC Davis Environmental Research Center. Prolonged drought has dropped the surface of Lake Tahoe below its natural rim 6 times since 2004. Provided / TPRA

“Lake Tahoe is already experiencing the impacts of climate change and we must keep making progress as a region to confront emerging threats to the lake and reduce the vulnerability of our communities,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said. “Science, research, and data are essential for decision makers, residents, and property owners to lead the region into a more resilient climate future.”

The Climate Resilience Dashboard tracks progress across four long-term goals and associated indicators. TRPA and more than 80 partner organizations are implementing climate projects through the Environmental Improvement Program and the Climate Resilience Action Strategy to better prepare for climate hazard events such as wildfire, prolonged drought, and extreme weather events. The dashboard also includes recommendations on actions individuals can take to get involved in building a more resilient Lake Tahoe.