Pet Network to celebrate 25th annual Fur Ball Gala

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Pet Network Humane Society is getting ready to celebrate its 25th annual Fur Ball Gala at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Saturday, June 3rd.

With this year’s theme of An Enchanted Tail, Pet Network is inviting you to mix and mingle with fellow animal lovers and support the community’s fury friends.

“The Fur Ball has been a fixture in the Incline Village social calendar for over 25 years, and we are looking forward to celebrating this accomplishment with our community of animal lovers,” said marketing manager Sybile O’Neill. “We are proud to share our success with Pet Network Community Hospital with the same people who made it happen!”

A single ticket to the event is $275 a person, with many sponsorship opportunities still available, as well as the option to purchase an entire table for $2,750.

Last year, the Fur Ball raised over $400,000 towards the opening of Pet Network Community Hospital, a public veterinary clinic serving dogs, cats, and exotic species in North Lake Tahoe.

Since opening, the community hospital has seen over 800 patients with procedures ranging from vaccines to orthopedic surges, with all profits benefiting Pet Network shelter animals.

Pet Network has a new title sponsor this year, MOBE, a cutting-edge health and wellness consulting firm headquartered in Reno. Other sponsors of this event include The Babbingtom Family Trust, the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, RSO Foundation, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association, Menath Insurance, Ridgeline, and more incredible businesses in the local community.

“We are so grateful for the enthusiasm around this year’s Fur Ball,” said executive director Simi Balter. “It’s truly heartwarming to see our community come together in support of the animals!”

This year Pet Network is turning the spotlight back on the critical shelter work they do every day to save the lives of animals in Nevada and beyond. Public donations enable Pet Network to take on more complex medical cases and give our most vulnerable animals a second chance.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and purchase your tickets visit http://www.petnetwork.org .