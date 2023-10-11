Poisonous mushroom causing illness in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. There’s a mushroom sprouting in the Lake Tahoe Basin that’s poisonous and may cause health issues for both humans and pets, according to a press release from Barton Health.

“Barton has seen a small number of cases in the Emergency Department. And we are also hearing anecdotal accounts,” a representative from Barton told the Tribune.

Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Provided

The amanita muscaria mushroom is red with white spots and white gills, and eating it can cause gastrointestinal and possibly neurological issues. It is attractive to children because of its bright colors. It also resembles mushrooms in Super Mario video games and Smurf cartoon shows. Cases of accidental exposure in children have already been reported.

The mushroom’s proliferation may be due to the cooler and wet weather. But regardless of its cause, please make sure to avoid it.

Amanita Muscaria Mushroom in soil. Provided

Many wild mushrooms are poisonous, and it is important not to ingest any mushroom without confirming it is safe.

If you or a person you know has ingested a mushroom which may be poisonous, please call poison control at 800.222.1222 or call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest Emergency Department.

Additional resources and information on poisonous mushrooms can be found on poison control’s website .