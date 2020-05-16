Pound of meth seized in Stateline drug raid
More than a pound of methamphetamine was seized after the Douglas County Special Weapons and Tactics served a search warrant in Stateline on Thursday morning.
Two men were arrested in the raid on a vacant rental property on Bonnie Court.
Joseph Cudia, 45, of Sacramento and Diego Coralles, 47, of South Lake Tahoe were hiding out inside the home without permission from the homeowner.
Cudia and Coralles were both booked into the Douglas County Jail and are being charged with trafficking a schedule 1 controlled substance, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their bail was set at $50,000 each. Cudia also had a Fugitive Warrant out of Eldorado County.
Megan Turkington, 27 , who was also illegally staying at the home was arrested and charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
