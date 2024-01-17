Skittenz provides literal handheld maps of Tahoe ski resorts

Skittenz of Heavenly Village are advertised for $35 at the time of publication

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A Colorado based company is helping lost skiers and snowboarders find their way while at popular resort destinations like Heavenly Village. In addition to providing mitten skins or, “Skittenz”, the company has created literal handheld maps that require no hands to hold.

A playfully posed question on the company’s website gives insight to the idea’s origin: “We constantly use our hands to express ourselves – shouldn’t our mittens or gloves do the same?”

“And now we are here, in this little corner of the internet, brightening your day and helping you find your way, one pair of Skittenz at a time,” the website continued.

For the first time, Heavenly maps will be available along with other graphic designs and bright colors to match any mood or vibe.

Kirkwood and Northstar Skittenz are expected for the 2024/25 season.

