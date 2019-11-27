Snow at Lake Tahoe; Heavenly gets a foot, Mt. Rose almost 2 feet, and it’s still coming down

The view Wednesday morning from near the top of Ski Run Blvd at South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort is expected to open today and will do so with about a foot of fresh snow.

The resort received 11 inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday according to onthesnow.com and it’s still snowing at Lake Tahoe.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe received almost 2 feet of snow. The resort above Incline Village is reporting 20 inches.

The National Weather Service in Reno is maintaining its winter storm warning through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Until then, 5 to 10 more inches of snow are expected at Lake Tahoe with 10 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet.

Temperatures will not go above freezing for the rest of the week according to the NWS,

Through Friday the high will be 31 with lows in the mid-teens.

Chains are required everywhere on all vehicles except four-wheel drive.

Donner Summit on Interstate 80 is closed leaving US 50 and California Route 88 as the only entrances into Tahoe from Sacramento and the Bay Area.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.