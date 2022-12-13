South Lake Tahoe City Council selects Creegan for mayor, Bass for mayor pro tem
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe has a new mayor and mayor pro tem that was decided Tuesday during the final city council meeting of the year.
Creegan was voted in as mayor and Cody Bass, who was re-elected for a 4-year term in November, was named mayor pro tem.
The council approved the shuffling 4-1 with Tamara Wallace, who was also re-elected in November, providing the vote against.
Mayor Devin Middlebrook briefly presided over his last City Council meeting as Bass, Wallace and newly-elected Scott Robbins were sworn into office.
City Clerk Susan Blankenship was also sworn into office for a second term.
Creegan was first elected in November 2020 and Mayor Pro tem Bass was first elected in 2018 to four-year terms. Their officer terms will last one year.
The council heading into the new year consists of Creegan, Bass, Wallace, Robbins and John Friedrich.
