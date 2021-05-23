South Tahoe baseball slams Truckee to win league championship (Gallery)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe baseball team capped off its season as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A West League Champion after defeating its arch rival for the title.
Photos by Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography
South Tahoe, the tournament’s top seed, crushed No. 2 Truckee 11-4 in the title game at Sparks High School and a celebration ensued.
The Vikings (20-2) were dominant the whole season winning 20 of 22 games, including 14 out of 15 in league play.
Highlights included winning 11 straight games to start the season and beating two-time defending state champion Truckee in all four games the teams played.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bill to strengthen Nevada resort’s ability to ban guns passes committee
CARSON CITY, Nev. — A bill to put teeth in trespass laws involving possession of firearms in resorts was approved on a party-line vote Saturday.