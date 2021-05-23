South Tahoe baseball slams Truckee to win league championship (Gallery)

The NIAA mistakenly awarded the South Tahoe Vikings a 3A championship softball plaque, but that didn’t dampen the celebration. Hans Baumann

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe baseball team capped off its season as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A West League Champion after defeating its arch rival for the title.

South Tahoe, the tournament’s top seed, crushed No. 2 Truckee 11-4 in the title game at Sparks High School and a celebration ensued.

The Vikings (20-2) were dominant the whole season winning 20 of 22 games, including 14 out of 15 in league play.

Highlights included winning 11 straight games to start the season and beating two-time defending state champion Truckee in all four games the teams played.