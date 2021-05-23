 South Tahoe baseball slams Truckee to win league championship (Gallery) | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

South Tahoe baseball slams Truckee to win league championship (Gallery)

News News |

Staff Report
The NIAA mistakenly awarded the South Tahoe Vikings a 3A championship softball plaque, but that didn’t dampen the celebration. Hans Baumann
AbDiver Photography

 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe baseball team capped off its season as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A West League Champion after defeating its arch rival for the title.

Photos by Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

Show CaptionsHide Captions

South Tahoe, the tournament’s top seed, crushed No. 2 Truckee 11-4 in the title game at Sparks High School and a celebration ensued.

The Vikings (20-2) were dominant the whole season winning 20 of 22 games, including 14 out of 15 in league play.

Highlights included winning 11 straight games to start the season and beating two-time defending state champion Truckee in all four games the teams played.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more