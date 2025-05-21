South Tahoe Futbol Club kicks off 2025-2026 tryouts for local youth

Tahoe locals — it’s tryout season! South Tahoe Futbol Club (STFC) is excited to announce our official tryouts for the 2025-2026 season. With sessions running from May through June, this is your child’s chance to join Tahoe’s most dynamic youth soccer program, featuring professional coaching, a positive team culture, and a pathway to compete at the highest levels in Northern Nevada and beyond.



Tryouts are 100% free and open to all players born between 2007 and 2018. Sessions are held on local fields including LTCC Turf, LTCC Grass, and Douglas High School. The tryout schedule is divided by birth year and gender to ensure every athlete gets the attention and evaluation they deserve.



STFC is proud to offer licensed and experienced coaches who care about more than just wins—they’re building players with confidence, teamwork, and passion. Whether your child is just starting or already chasing the next level, STFC is here to support their journey.

Tryout Schedule:

Girls and Boys: Sessions are organized by birth year (2017–2007)

Locations: LTCC Turf & Grass Fields, Douglas High School

Times vary by age group. Full schedule available at southtahoefc.com

Register today for free by visiting our website.

Have questions? Contact Director of Coaching Trevor White at stfcdirector@southtahoefc.com or call (707) 217-9529.