South Tahoe girls wrestling team growth this season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe High School wrestling girls team consists of about 20 members, an increase from prior years, but growth has manifested beyond the roster numbers.

The team has stepped up their competition this season and expanded to regional level events in California.

The Vikings were recently recognized as a top 10 team in Nevada with several girls ranked in the top five of their weight class.

Juniors Diem Johnson, Alice Lilly, Sydney Birkholm and Lillia Verduzco have placed at recent tournaments while facing state ranked competition.

“We have also seen the emergence of two standout freshman, Analiz Chua and Kailani Higgins, who were recent finalists in their division of the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions,” head coach Gary Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse has stepped into the leadership role with support from former head coaches Mark Lilly and Ken Robbins. A new practice room and support from administration and parents has added to the team’s success this season.

The girl Vikings compete at the Quarry Queens tournament in Rocklin, Calif. on Jan. 4 and look to the norther Nevada qualifier on Jan. 24 and the State Tournament on Feb. 7