South Tahoe Middle School celebrates Eighth Grade promotion ceremony

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On a beautiful afternoon filled with pride and celebration, South Tahoe Middle School (STMS) held its Eighth Grade Promotion Ceremony, marking a significant milestone for the Class of 2029 as they prepare to begin their high school journey at South Tahoe High School (STHS).

Families and friends gathered around the STMS track, beaming with excitement as students made their entrance and took their seats. Principal Cindy Martinez welcomed the crowd and expressed her appreciation for the community’s support. She acknowledged the presence of LTUSD Board of Trustees members, including Jon Hetherton, Val Mansfield, Bob Anderson, and Board President Lauri Kemper.

Eight grade promotion celebration. Provided

The ceremony featured heartfelt speeches from student leaders. The first speaker, Xavi Ruelas, delivered the class address, offering words of encouragement and reflection. He reminded his classmates that their accomplishments were made possible through mutual support and urged them to continue lifting each other as they face new challenges ahead.

Mr. Ruelas then introduced the second student speaker, Vita Flaherty, who shared a moving message about personal growth and development. She recalled the nervous anticipation the class felt as they transitioned from elementary school to STMS, and how life’s difficult moments—such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Caldor Fire—proved their resilience. “Even when things are terrifying,” she said, “they can also be formative. We’ve made it through so much, and we can do anything.”

Principal Martinez reflected on the students’ three-year journey at STMS, emphasizing the lessons learned not just in the classroom but through involvement in clubs and sports. She encouraged students to embrace opportunities, celebrate their identities, and face the future with confidence. “You are ready. You are capable. Congratulations, Class of 2029!” she declared.

Following the speeches, students were presented with their promotion certificates by Principal Martinez and the STMS administrative team. STHS Principal Justin Zunino warmly accepted the class into their new school, offering advice on how to succeed at STHS. He also extended an invitation to the incoming freshmen to attend orientation on Friday, August 22, 2025, at STHS.

The celebration marked both an ending and a beginning, as the STMS community sent off its eighth graders with pride, optimism, and heartfelt encouragement.