Spirits of Tahoe; A look at local distilleries around the basin

The Tahoe Region of the Sierra Nevada is not only home to world-class ski resorts, but also some of the greatest outdoor winter recreation opportunities in North America. After spending the day out enjoying any of the options, relaxing with a local libation as an après outdoor excursion, doesn’t sound like a bad way to put an exclamation point on the day.

Many of the local distilleries surrounding Big Blue also use the water directly from the lake; making them some of the most unique anyone has to offer. If you’re looking to dive into one of these options, look no further. Here’s a spirited look behind the bottles and flavors that call Lake Tahoe home.

72 Mile Spirits

Named after the circumference distance around Lake Tahoe, this distillery was founded in 2019 and focuses their efforts on small batch yields. Out of 150 gallons only about 17 to 18 gallons of usable spirit is produced, using 100% of the “hearts,” or what’s considered the most desired part of the spirit – and the best quality.

Producing only about 2,000 cases per year, the attention to detail isn’t limited to just the distilling process. The ownership is involved with every bottle from grain selection to labeling to packing for the distributors – even hand-numbering each of the bottles, giving them a built-in quality control team.

Currently, the distillery is producing a total of four spirits: Desolation Rye Whiskey, Cascade Blended Bourbon, Clarity Vodka, and their Backcountry Gin. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Currently, the distillery is producing a total of four spirits: Desolation Rye Whiskey, Cascade Blended Bourbon, Clarity Vodka, and their Backcountry Gin. The rye (which was the original reason the distillery was started) has its grains smoked for a minimum of five hours for five days prior to the grind and mash, giving it smoky undertones that help bring out the spices and round out the smooth honey finish.

As far as what’s next for the distillery, there are many irons in the fire. While doing test runs on some flavored whiskies and other spirits, none of them are as imminent as their ready-to-drink cocktails – such as their blackberry bourbon mule. The portable cans are perfect for Tahoe’s seasonality, whether that’s quenching your thirst on the beach in the summer, or enjoying on the slopes in the winter.

The spirits are presently available in about 25 locations, predominately in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay area, and, if everything goes as planned, a potential tasting room and restaurant.

Suggested way to enjoy: Backcountry Gin and tonic with a twist of lemon, and of course, Cascade Bourbon mules.

More info: 72mile.com

Tahoe Blue Vodka

With the goal to create high quality unflavored vodka, Tahoe Blue’s plan has been to focus on one thing and do it well. That approach has served them well. The brand, founded in 2012 by Matt Levitt, has been recognized by Impact Databank as one of the top 10 Fastest Growing Brands in the U.S., and produces between 65 – 70,000 cases per year. By contrast, Tahoe Blue produced 400 cases in its first year.

The most unique thing about the vodka is in its proprietary blending of grapes, corn and sugarcane. Each of them are distilled separately, then blended, and distilled again in small batches. That special process has lead to over 30 awards at some of the highest regarded spirits tasting competitions.

Matt Levitt, founder of Tahoe Blue Vodka. Provided

Levitt got the idea of the brand sitting on a Tahoe beach with the sun setting and vodka sitting in his hand in a red solo cup. He wanted to capture the essence of the lake (described as relaxed escape and recharge) and be able to transport Tahoe to wherever anyone is at, while also combining that feeling with a passion for preservation.

To date, the brand has donated over $250,000 to preservation efforts, including its anchor sponsorship in the Clean Up the Lake effort, which was able to undo about 40 to 50 years of trash impact over the one-year project.

Its next effort will come in the form of the naming rights sponsorship to the new Tahoe Blue Event Center in South Lake Tahoe. Levitt hopes that effort will help serve as a reminder to the public about eco preservation, which includes several features at the event center dedicated towards awareness of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

You can find Tahoe Blue Vodka at nearly any store near you, on the website, or at many local restaurants throughout the basin.

Suggested way to enjoy: On the rocks with club soda and slice of orange – clean, crisp, low calorie, and naturally flavored.

More info: tahoebluevodka.com

Shedcat Distillery

As the newest addition on the local distillery scene, Shedcat also includes a bar and restaurant under its roof. Also under its roof sits a one-of-a kind still that co-owner Jonathan Stein invented (he’s also working on the patent). The still is designed as a modular continuous column reflux, which allows for multiple levels of distilling.

The ultimate goal on the spirits and bar side is to have all ingredients – from booze to bitters – made in house. For now, their focus in on clear spirits, with their first signature spirit a Tahoe Terroir Gin that is triple distilled, double charcoal filtered, and made from eight different botanicals – all sourced locally in the Tahoe Basin.

Shedcat Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

While Shedcat waits until their rye whisky finishes, another unique spirit that they are excited about is their unaged whiskey (white dog). This type of whiskey is usually made by fermenting and aging grain mash and appears clear in color instead of whiskey’s traditional honey hue. Other spirits like aged spiced rum and vermouth are on the horizon, but they, too, take time to round out.

For now, they’ll continue to focus on perfecting their Tahoe Terrior Gin recipe and producing enough cases (approximately 400 over the course of a year) to support the bar’s unique cocktail menu.

If you were curious about the name, Stein flew his indoor/outdoor cat, Socrates, out with him when he moved to the region. His shed out back, which he used for home brewing, had a jagged hole in the roof and the cat would peek through the hole watching him craft – forever cementing Socrates as the “shedcat.”

Suggested way to enjoy: A martini with their Tahoe Terrior Gin and a pepperoncini or roasted pasilla chile.

More info: shedcattahoe.com

Old Trestle Distillery

Producing less than 2,000 cases per year, Old Trestle is considered a microdistillery. The brand was created on the premise of distilling beer from nearby 5050 Brewing Company. When some of the beer didn’t go as planned, Old Trestle was born.

The distillery, named after the historic railroad trestles around Truckee, has three different lines that they focus on.

The “Sierra” line serves as their well line and offers a double-barreled bourbon, vodka, gin, and a soon-to-be released rye whiskey. The “Theory” line focuses solely on experimental gins. Numbered one through five (and counting), each is uniquely different and contains local botanicals. Lastly, the “Trestle” line consists mainly of their American single malt whiskey and their Spirit of Eclipse, which is their signature whiskey.

Old Trestle Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Other than the Sierra rye whiskey that is slated to release around Thanksgiving, Old Trestle is also working on an absinthe. Working with local foragers, this unique spirit will feature locally sourced wormwood as its star herb and if there’s one thing for certain, the distillery isn’t afraid to try new things.

As far as what’s on tap next for the brand, a new location nestled next to the Truckee River is planned be ready by summer of 2024.

You can find Old Trestle spirits at 5050 Brewing Company as well as other restaurants and liquor stores in the area.

Suggested way to enjoy: A French 75 (Sonoma 750 Theiry 3 with CA Chard sparkling wine + lemon and simple syrup or honey syrup

More info: oldtrestle.com

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2023 edition of Tahoe Magazine.